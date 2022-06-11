Dr. David Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Turk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Turk, MD
Dr. David Turk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Medina Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Turk works at
Dr. Turk's Office Locations
Southwest Urology LLC6900 Pearl Rd Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 845-0900
Northern Ohio Regional Cancer Center5260 Smith Rd, Brookpark, OH 44142 Directions (440) 845-0900
Southwest Urology Inc3647 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turk takes his time, does a comprehensive exam, and explains the condition of concern as well as conditions which are not of any worry. Most important, he provides options to deal with my medical problem from the most simple options for treatment, and medication to treat the same, all in incremental steps. Finally, he always asks at the end of the visit "Is there anything else that concerns you or that worries you because I would be happy to talk about it". I drive across town to see him because it is worth it. His office schedules well, I see him within a very reasonable proximity to my appointment time and his staff are all very pleasant. I honestly believe he treats his patients as he would wish he or his family are treated.
About Dr. David Turk, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
