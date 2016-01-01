See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. David Turner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Turner, MD

Dr. David Turner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Turner works at David M Turner MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David M Turner MD
    711 W 38th St Ste C8, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801980586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of North Carolina
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
