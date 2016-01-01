Dr. David Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. David Turner, MD
Dr. David Turner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Turner's Office Locations
David M Turner MD711 W 38th St Ste C8, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Turner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1801980586
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University Of North Carolina
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Turner has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
