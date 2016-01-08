Overview

Dr. David Tyson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Tyson works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.