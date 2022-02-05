See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. David Ulrich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Ulrich, MD

Gastroenterology
2.6 (29)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ulrich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Ulrich works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD
Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. David Bruining, MD
Dr. David Bruining, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. William Tremaine, MD
Dr. William Tremaine, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 437A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-3880
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease
    615 S New Ballas Rd Ste 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ulrich?

    Feb 05, 2022
    A Caring, Professional Dr. I was given Dr. David Ulrich's name by a Dr. at another hospital. The hospital I had been in, had no pancreatic specialist. I thank God I was given Dr. Ulrich"s name. He is the only Dr. that has been able to give me help. Many years ago I was told if a patient needs to find a new Dr.; they should ask medical employees who know the character & skills of a Dr. I have found this to be true.
    — Feb 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Ulrich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Ulrich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ulrich to family and friends

    Dr. Ulrich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ulrich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Ulrich, MD.

    About Dr. David Ulrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811124886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulrich works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ulrich’s profile.

    Dr. Ulrich has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Ulrich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.