Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Uptmore Jr works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Dermatology PA
    24612 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 665-7097
  2. 2
    Katy Dermatology P.A.
    21310 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 599-0404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649317819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uptmore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uptmore Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uptmore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uptmore Jr works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uptmore Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Uptmore Jr has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uptmore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Uptmore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uptmore Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uptmore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uptmore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

