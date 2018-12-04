Overview

Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Uptmore Jr works at Katy Dermatology PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.