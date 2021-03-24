Dr. David Utlak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utlak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Utlak, MD
Overview
Dr. David Utlak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Optimum Cardiology, Inc.4825 Higbee Ave NW Ste 102, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2102Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did a good job explaining my condition and answering any questions I had. I am well satisfied with the care I received
About Dr. David Utlak, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Sta U Hosps
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utlak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Utlak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Utlak has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utlak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Utlak speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Utlak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utlak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utlak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.