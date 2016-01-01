Dr. David Valvo Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valvo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Valvo Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Valvo Jr, DPM
Dr. David Valvo Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Dr. Valvo Jr's Office Locations
Valvo David J MD Office31 Erie Canal Dr Ste G, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 720-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Valvo Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376532432
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valvo Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valvo Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valvo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Valvo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valvo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valvo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valvo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.