Dr. David Van Dam, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Van Dam, MD is a Dermatologist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Van Dam works at Pinnacle Dermatology in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Van Dam Dermatology & Laser Center
    738 W NORTHWEST HWY, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-5111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 09, 2018
    How fortunate I am to be treated with professional, knowledgeable, experienced, honest, compassionate, genuine and friendly Dr. & medical care team. They all feel that my conditions and health is the most important thing and that is extremely comforting. The entire staff is always professional and caring. I am always seen/treated in a timely manor. I can be myself. Timely follow-ups & answers all my questions. I am truly blessed with this medical care team and know I have the very best!
    jeffb in wauconda — Feb 09, 2018
    About Dr. David Van Dam, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992877278
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Van Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Dam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Dam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Dam works at Pinnacle Dermatology in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Van Dam’s profile.

    Dr. Van Dam has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

