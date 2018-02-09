Dr. David Van Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Van Dam, MD
Overview
Dr. David Van Dam, MD is a Dermatologist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Van Dam Dermatology & Laser Center738 W NORTHWEST HWY, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How fortunate I am to be treated with professional, knowledgeable, experienced, honest, compassionate, genuine and friendly Dr. & medical care team. They all feel that my conditions and health is the most important thing and that is extremely comforting. The entire staff is always professional and caring. I am always seen/treated in a timely manor. I can be myself. Timely follow-ups & answers all my questions. I am truly blessed with this medical care team and know I have the very best!
About Dr. David Van Dam, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Purdue University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dam has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.