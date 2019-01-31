See All Family Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. David Vanderheiden, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Vanderheiden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Vanderheiden works at MDVIP - Corpus Christi, Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Corpus Christi, Texas
    4818 Holly Rd Ste A, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 (361) 240-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acetaminophen Poisoning
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acquired Hypothyroidism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Appendicitis
Acute Bacterial Prostatitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Gastritis
Acute Gout
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Urinary Retention
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adult Acne
Adult Allergy
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Immunization
Age Spots
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Amenorrhea
Anal Fissure
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Angina
Animal Allergies
Animal Bite
Ankle Sprain
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Appendicitis
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration Pneumonia
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biopsy
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Exam
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperglycemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypocalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hyponatremia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Hypoxemia
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
In-Office Skin Procedure
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Inguinal Hernia
Injuries
Insomnia
Interpretation of Electrocardiograms
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Fusion
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Hypogonadism
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Very reliable and caring.
    Rick V in Corpus Christi, TX — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. David Vanderheiden, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790779247
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Family Practice|Osteopathic Medical Center - Texas|Osteopathic Medical Center Of Texas
    Medical Education
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Vanderheiden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderheiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderheiden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderheiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderheiden works at MDVIP - Corpus Christi, Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vanderheiden’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderheiden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderheiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderheiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderheiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

