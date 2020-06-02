Dr. David Vang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vang, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Vang, DPM
Dr. David Vang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ambulatory Foot Clinic1010 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-3524
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Office of Group Benefits
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vang has excellent bedside manner. He thoroughly explains everything to you and is very friendly and smart. He is very concerned about your health and feelings, I highly recommend seeing him.
About Dr. David Vang, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Hmong
- 1083660302
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- North Chicago VA Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Vang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vang has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vang speaks Hmong.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vang.
