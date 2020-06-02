See All Podiatric Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. David Vang, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Vang, DPM

Dr. David Vang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Vang works at Ambulatory Foot Clinic in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Foot Clinic
    1010 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 893-3524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Office of Group Benefits
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr Vang has excellent bedside manner. He thoroughly explains everything to you and is very friendly and smart. He is very concerned about your health and feelings, I highly recommend seeing him.
    Trent Wood — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. David Vang, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hmong
    NPI Number
    • 1083660302
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • North Chicago VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Vang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vang works at Ambulatory Foot Clinic in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Vang’s profile.

    Dr. Vang has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.