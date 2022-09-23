Overview of Dr. David Vanhooser, MD

Dr. David Vanhooser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Vanhooser works at OK Cardiovasvular Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.