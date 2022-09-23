Dr. David Vanhooser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhooser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vanhooser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Vanhooser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Colon and Rectal Surgery of Oklahoma3433 NW 56th St Ste 760, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4345
Cardiology Services of Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 616-7634
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had quadrable bypass surgery and the surgical team plus the ICU nurse took great care of me. I am 4 weeks postop and back to work
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Carolina Heart Inst
- Okla U Hlth Scis Ctr|Waterbury Hosp Hlth Ctr
- St Anthony Hospital
- Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr
