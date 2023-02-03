Dr. David Vansickle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vansickle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vansickle, MD
Overview of Dr. David Vansickle, MD
Dr. David Vansickle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Vansickle works at
Dr. Vansickle's Office Locations
Neurosurgery One - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 350, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NeurosurgeryOne - Littleton7780 S Broadway Arapahoe Medical, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Vansickle for lower back surgery. He was very attentive to my concerns. Very thorough in explaining all aspects of the procedure. He and his surgery staff were incredible in all aspects of the process. The surgery was successful and left me pain free with total mobility.
About Dr. David Vansickle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1639216997
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vansickle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vansickle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vansickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Vansickle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vansickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vansickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vansickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.