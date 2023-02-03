See All Neurosurgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. David Vansickle, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Vansickle, MD

Dr. David Vansickle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Vansickle works at Neurosurgery One in Littleton, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vansickle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery One - Littleton
    7780 S Broadway Ste 350, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows
    9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    NeurosurgeryOne - Littleton
    7780 S Broadway Arapahoe Medical, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I saw Dr. Vansickle for lower back surgery. He was very attentive to my concerns. Very thorough in explaining all aspects of the procedure. He and his surgery staff were incredible in all aspects of the process. The surgery was successful and left me pain free with total mobility.
    — Feb 03, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vansickle to family and friends

    Dr. Vansickle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vansickle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. David Vansickle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639216997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
