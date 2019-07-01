Overview of Dr. David Vanwhy, MD

Dr. David Vanwhy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Vanwhy works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.