Dr. David Vanwhy, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. David Vanwhy, MD

Dr. David Vanwhy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Vanwhy works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanwhy's Office Locations

    Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss
    1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 (215) 663-6856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Gait Abnormality
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Jul 01, 2019
    After seeing many different specialists regarding my problem with back, weakness in legs and difficulty in walking, Dr. Van Why ordered some new tests and got me to see a doc that runs a gait lab which leads to a leg brace that has truly changed my life for the better. Every other doc I have seen since the leg brace has no idea what it is for or how it works. I can't recommend Dr. Van Why highly enough.
    Jack H. in Newtown, PA — Jul 01, 2019
    About Dr. David Vanwhy, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467615955
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Vanwhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanwhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanwhy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanwhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanwhy works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vanwhy’s profile.

    Dr. Vanwhy has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanwhy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vanwhy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanwhy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanwhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanwhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

