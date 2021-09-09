Dr. David Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vargas, MD
Dr. David Vargas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Lakeland Regional Health Pablo Campus130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr. Vargas for 15 years when I moved to Florida in January, 2006, I have found him to be an excellent doctor who has your best interests in mind. He has a wonderful disposition and is very friendly. He answers all questions and lets you know what to expect before your procedure. I would recommend him to all who needed his services.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881750305
- Danbury Hospital
- U Nebr Coll Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
