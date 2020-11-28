Overview of Dr. David Varnagy, MD

Dr. David Varnagy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Varnagy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.