Dr. David Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Vaughan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
James M. Feeney MD and David A Vaughan MD A Partnership1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 207, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 992-0463
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr. Vaughan for more than ten years and recommend him 100%. He is polite, professional and always accessible. I leave his office feeling renewed and upbeat about my health, what could be better than that?
About Dr. David Vaughan, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194705186
Education & Certifications
- Martinez Va
- St Marys Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
