Dr. David Vaughan, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Vaughan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughan works at Feeney O' Neil & Vaughan Mds in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James M. Feeney MD and David A Vaughan MD A Partnership
    1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 207, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 992-0463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Vaughan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194705186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Martinez Va
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Marys Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
