Dr. David Vernick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Vernick & Gopal LLC1244 Boylston St Ste 303, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 383-6830
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Unfortunately, my ear has been a constant problem for me since childhood. The history is too much to list here, but anyone with any sort of problem with their ears or head, should pay a visit to Dr. Vernick. After 50 years, I finally have a dry ear, thanks to his expertise, follow through, and dedication to his patients well being. He never gave up, and neither did I. It is truly a miracle to have a dry ear, and I can’t say enough good things about Dr.Vernick.
- Neurotology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710926803
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Mass EE Infirm
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
