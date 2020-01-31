See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. David Vesole, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Vesole, MD

Dr. David Vesole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Vesole works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vesole's Office Locations

    John Theurer Cancer Center
    92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Myeloma
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Dr Vezole is tops in his field. His knowledge in hematology and oncology is excellent. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is very easy to talk to.
    M. Singer — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. David Vesole, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790773356
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
