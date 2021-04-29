See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. David Vetter, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Vetter, MD

Dr. David Vetter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Vetter works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vetter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 596-3300
  2. 2
    Puyallup Medical Center
    1007 39th Ave Se, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 435-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2021
    I love Dr. Vetter! I was assigned to him after my PCP of 15+ years retired. It is always awkward switching doctors--especially after such a long time. Switching to Dr. Vetter was easy. He listened and asked appropriate questions/clarifications--which was especially appreciated as I have some "awkward / complicated" medical conditions. Since I had been established in my medications, etc. for quite some time, he did not change a thing but continued my treatments as if there were no changes in PCPs. I truly appreciate that! Sometimes new doctors want to change things and that is NOT helpful! [This is also why I stay with Kaiser Permanente--so my treatments stay the same because they are established over many years.] I would recommend Dr. Vetter HIGHLY! Not only does he listen, but he is compassionate and has a great sense of humor.
    BAP13 — Apr 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Vetter, MD
    About Dr. David Vetter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1639127228
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

