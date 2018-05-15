Overview

Dr. David Villanueva, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.



Dr. Villanueva works at D & E Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.