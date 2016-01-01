Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Vincent, MD
Dr. David Vincent, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Human Services Associate Group PA6467 Greenland Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 574-9411
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David Vincent, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1033167135
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.