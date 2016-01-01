Overview

Dr. David Voellinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Voellinger works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.