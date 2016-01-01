Dr. David Voellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Voellinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Voellinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Voellinger works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voellinger?
About Dr. David Voellinger, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710978986
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Al Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voellinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voellinger works at
Dr. Voellinger has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Voellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.