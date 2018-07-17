Overview

Dr. David Vossler, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Vossler works at Valley Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.