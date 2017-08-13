Overview of Dr. David Waitzman, MD

Dr. David Waitzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Waitzman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.