Dr. David Waitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Waitzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Waitzman, MD
Dr. David Waitzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Waitzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waitzman's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 825, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 878-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waitzman?
Dr Waitzman is s miracle worker. His vast knowledge of both eye and neurological diseases makes him an outstanding doctor in his field. Neuro-optimologists are difficult to find, he has been a life saver for me. His compassionate manner resonates through his entire staff. I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. David Waitzman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285631564
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waitzman works at
Dr. Waitzman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waitzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.