Dr. David Waldman, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Waldman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Waldman works at Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases
    39935 Vista del Sol Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-3595
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-3595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 11, 2022
    I’ve found the entire staff to be very knowledgeable, conscientious and accommodating .
    Dennis — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Waldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467463265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldman works at Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Waldman’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

