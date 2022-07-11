Dr. David Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Waldman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
1
Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases39935 Vista del Sol Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3595
2
Allergy & Asthmatic Diseases39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve found the entire staff to be very knowledgeable, conscientious and accommodating .
About Dr. David Waldman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1467463265
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mn
- New York Medical College
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.