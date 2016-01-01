Dr. David Walker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Walker, DO
Dr. David Walker, DO is a Dermatologist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dermatology Center Inc.1030 President Ave Rm 114, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David Walker, DO
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1477653020
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Jock Itch, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
