Overview

Dr. David Walker, DO is a Dermatologist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Walker works at Dermatology Center Inc in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.