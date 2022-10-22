Dr. David Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wallace, MD
Dr. David Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Mark H. Hyman MD11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 828-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have to admit that I never thought I would go through with LASIK. A coworker who was as paranoid about it as I am got it and did a lot of research before going through with it. After some own checking I decided to go for a consultation. Very informative and everyone was caring and considerate. A few months later I had the money and called to tell them I was ready. Anxiety is kind of my thing. I confess I was nervous the days leading up to it but the staff was reassuring and pleasant the entire process. I even went the blade route instead of all lasers, still totally worth it. It was nothing like the scene from "A Clockwork Orange" at all! It was over very quickly and I followed their instructions and slept as soon as I got home. Today is the day after the surgery and the eyes are already feeling fine and life changing. Side note: They let you sit in one of the best message chairs after the operation!
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Doheny Eye Fdn
- Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center|UCLA Harbor Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
