Dr. David Walner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Walner, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Libertyville Office1900 Hollister Dr Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 674-5585
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Affiliated Dental Specialists, Ltd.680 N Lake Shore Dr # 1207, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-6200
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 630, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Lincoln Park Office1460 N Halsted St Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (847) 674-5585
Suburban Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Ltd.8780 W Golf Rd Ste 200, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 824-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
I’ve always really enjoyed our visits with Dr. Walner. We did not have to wait long at all, they were very informative, friendly, never felt rushed. We enjoyed the practice so much we switched to their office which is 30 minutes away to do audiology testing because I trust them so much and valued his feedback. Going to their practice for a hearing test meant we would be able to confer with the doctor right away about the results which is invaluable.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Chldns Hospital Med Center
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
