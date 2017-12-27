Overview

Dr. David Walters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at MedHealth in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.