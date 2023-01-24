Dr. Walzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Walzer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Walzer, MD
Dr. David Walzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Walzer works at
Dr. Walzer's Office Locations
Legion Therapeutic Group LLC14 Elliott Ave Ste 9, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6076
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Walzer is thoughtful, caring, trustworthy, and capable. He is the only person I would ask to complete my treatment plan, and to give the subsequent care. My life has depended on his providing treatment more than once, and he has been there to save my life! I asked Dr. Walzer to be my best friend. Without him, I would not be stable.
About Dr. David Walzer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457482291
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Walzer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walzer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Walzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzer.
