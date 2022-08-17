See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. David Wang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Wang, MD

Dr. David Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Wang works at Orthopedic Specialist of Sacramento, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

    Sacramento Knee & Sports Medicine Medical Corp.
    2801 K St Ste 310, Sacramento, CA 95816 (916) 389-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr Wang is a great doctor. He operated on both of my shoulders with great results a few years ago. This time I was seeing him for my left knee. As expected he was very thorough with his examination and explained everything in detail. I would highly recommend him to anyone for sport injuries and their Orthopacdic consults.
    — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. David Wang, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    • Duke University
    Medical Education: Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Orthopedic Specialist of Sacramento, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

