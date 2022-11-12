Dr. David Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health - American Fork - Cardiology1175 E 50 S Ste 251, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 492-2815
-
2
Revere Health - Cardiology1055 N 500 W Ste 101, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 373-4366
-
3
Revere Health - North Orem - Cardiology700 W 800 N Ste 230, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 373-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr Wang was warm and friendly and excellent at explaining things. When I asked of I could ask a few questions he said, "of course that's what I'm here for". I've never gotten that response from a doctir before. I feel comfortable and confident in the care he will give me.
About Dr. David Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649491440
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.