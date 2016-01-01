Overview

Dr. David Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Med Center



Dr. Wang works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.