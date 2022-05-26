Dr. David Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ward, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
Somerset Bariatric Metabolic Center762 US Highway 202/206 Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had Gastric Sleeve surgery in November 2019, highly recommend him. Had zero complications post-op!
About Dr. David Ward, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hospial|Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.