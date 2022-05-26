Overview

Dr. David Ward, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Somerset Bariatric Metabolic Center in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.