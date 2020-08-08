See All Oncologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. David Warshal, MD

Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Warshal, MD

Dr. David Warshal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Warshal works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Voorhees, NJ and Collingswood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warshal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 632-2667
  2. 2
    St. Mary Medical Center
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 632-2667
  3. 3
    Gynecologic Cancer Center
    900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 632-2667
  4. 4
    Hematology & Medical Oncology
    400 HADDON AVE, Collingswood, NJ 08108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 735-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2020
    Dr Warshal was referred to me by my regular OB/GYN to do a laparoscopic Hysterectomy. He listened to my concerns and answered all of my questions. It was the best decision that I ever made. My operation was a breeze. I can not believe I suffered so long when Dr. Warshal is around. I was tempted not to go back to my regular doctor, the only reason I did was because his office was in MD Anderson and it made me feel guilty that I was healthy while those patients were fighting for their lives.
    Patti — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. David Warshal, MD

    • Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326144940
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    • U Rochester
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Warshal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warshal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warshal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warshal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warshal has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warshal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Warshal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warshal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warshal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warshal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

