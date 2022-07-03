Overview of Dr. David Waterhouse, MD

Dr. David Waterhouse, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Waterhouse works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.