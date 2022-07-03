Dr. David Waterhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Waterhouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Waterhouse, MD
Dr. David Waterhouse, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Waterhouse's Office Locations
OHC West3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
OHC Blue Ash4350 Malsbary Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waterhouse is always thorough with sharing the information regarding your visit, your recent tests, and anything else that is pertinent to your overall health. And he always has time to spend just chatting about how life is going with you. He’s the personable physician who seems to be a dying breed in this hustle bustle world of 30 second doctors visits with zero personal interaction. I’ll miss him dearly, and wish him all the best with his upcoming move!
About Dr. David Waterhouse, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
