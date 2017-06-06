See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Warrenville, IL
Dr. David Watt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Watt, MD

Dr. David Watt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Watt works at Northwest Orthopedics in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Watt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    O A D Orthopaedics Ltd
    27650 Ferry Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Adhesive Capsulitis
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 06, 2017
    Dr Watt replaced both shoulders in a six month period. Both surgeries were successful and the pain was very manageable. His staff are available and also knowledgeable. I could sleep for the first time in several years!
    Sandra lucas in Chicago, IL — Jun 06, 2017
    About Dr. David Watt, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • 1689663874
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Watt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watt works at Northwest Orthopedics in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Watt’s profile.

    Dr. Watt has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

