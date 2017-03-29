Overview of Dr. David Watts, MD

Dr. David Watts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Watts works at Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Salem, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ, Phila, PA and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.