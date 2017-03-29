Dr. David Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Watts, MD
Dr. David Watts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Salem330 Route 45 Ste 7, Salem, NJ 08079 Directions (856) 339-0200
Turnersville151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 403, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 401-2525
Philadelphia Office2085 N 63rd St, Phila, PA 19151 Directions (215) 477-3669
Vineland1051 W Sherman Ave Ste 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr watts my name is Lynn Luss my husband retired master Sargent John Luss USMC my brother retired medically US Navy 1966. Vietnam Richard A Wannemacher retired as acting Under secretary of Veterans affairs 2008 Bush White House My dad retired US Navy 1946 I want to thank you for caring for veterans and for your wonderful feet healing lotion after purchasing this cream my feet are like babies feet they have not felt like this in years THANK YOU.
About Dr. David Watts, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
