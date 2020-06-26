Dr. David Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Watts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Watts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
Utah Surgical Associates1055 N 300 W Ste 302, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 852-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Watts for the great medical attention he provided. I had little to no pain after the surgery and I healed quickly. His attention to detail and follow up were reassuring.
About Dr. David Watts, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
