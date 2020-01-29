Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Waxman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Waxman, MD
Dr. David Waxman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Waxman works at
Dr. Waxman's Office Locations
-
1
Uhc Orthopedics227 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
-
2
Uhc Internal Medicine Dr Mace527 Medical Park Dr Ste 302, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 848-0555
-
3
United Hospital Center327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waxman?
Both of my knee replacements, performed by Dr. Waxman were extremely successful. January 7, 2020 was the date of my second knee replacement surgery and in this case I was home by January 9 and was walking on a treadmill as well as walking without the assistance of a walker or a cane by January 10. I highly recommend Dr. Waxman more than words can express.
About Dr. David Waxman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174563092
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman works at
Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.