Dr. David Weatherford, MD
Overview of Dr. David Weatherford, MD
Dr. David Weatherford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weatherford's Office Locations
Coastal Surgery Specialists1411 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He may not like small talk, and is straight to the point but he is a fabulous physician. I much rather have a physician who is talented and can perform skillfully than have a social visit with me. He performed surgery for my mother and the results were amazing. I would recommend him highly. He came in personally and checked on her, kept her in the hospital till she was ready physically to go home ( everyone else at the hospital was ready to send her home because she wanted to go), and because he didn't sugar coat why she needed the procedure and handled her bluntly she had no other choice than to have the procedure done. Thank you.
About Dr. David Weatherford, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weatherford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weatherford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weatherford has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weatherford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weatherford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weatherford.
