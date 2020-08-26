Overview of Dr. David Weaver, MD

Dr. David Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.