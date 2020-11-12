Dr. David Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. David Webb, MD
Dr. David Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
1
UT University Clinical Health General Sgy6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 866-8530
- 2 1407 Union Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 866-8813
3
UTMG Surgery7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 280, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 866-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Webb surgically removed my stage 3 colon cancer. His manner is not overly warm, but professional and knowledgable. He explained the facts but did not speculate about the unknown. He moved the schedule around to operate 2 days earlier than we first planned so that my surgery would not occur on the day before he was leaving town. His staff was very nice to me. On the next annual visit to my PCP, she told me she had looked at my surgical records and Dr Webb had really done an excellent job on me. 2 1/2 years later I am still clear. I would recommend Dr Webb if you have a serious condition that requires surgery. It is my firm belief that he is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. David Webb, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.