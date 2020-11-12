See All General Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. David Webb, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Webb, MD

Dr. David Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Dr. Webb works at BMG Minimally Invasive Surgery in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT University Clinical Health General Sgy
    6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8530
  2. 2
    1407 Union Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8813
  3. 3
    UTMG Surgery
    7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 280, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8530

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr Webb surgically removed my stage 3 colon cancer. His manner is not overly warm, but professional and knowledgable. He explained the facts but did not speculate about the unknown. He moved the schedule around to operate 2 days earlier than we first planned so that my surgery would not occur on the day before he was leaving town. His staff was very nice to me. On the next annual visit to my PCP, she told me she had looked at my surgical records and Dr Webb had really done an excellent job on me. 2 1/2 years later I am still clear. I would recommend Dr Webb if you have a serious condition that requires surgery. It is my firm belief that he is an excellent surgeon.
    1954 Lady — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Webb, MD
    About Dr. David Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588879845
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

