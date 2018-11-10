Dr. David Webner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Webner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Webner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.
Locations
Healthplex Sports Medicine196 W Sproul Rd Ste 110, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Webner for 3 years now to receive viscosupplementation injections, twice a year, for OA in both knees. He is masterful at administering these injections. Joint injections can really hurt but I barely feel them with him. He uses the ultrasound to mark the location. He really takes the time to listen to his patients and stays up to date on the latest technology. He recently also treated my Achilles tendon pain with TenJet. I can't say enough about this doctor.
About Dr. David Webner, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1306874441
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Keystone Hlth System Healthplex
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
