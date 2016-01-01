See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. David Wedell, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.6 (14)
Overview of Dr. David Wedell, DDS

Dr. David Wedell, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. 

Dr. Wedell works at David W Wedell DDS LLC in Willow Grove, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wedell's Office Locations

    David W. Wedell D.d.s.. L.l.c.
    608 Easton Rd Ste A, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Wedell, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336259456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

