Dr. David Wei, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wei, MD
Dr. David Wei, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-0000
Urology Consultant LLC91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 205, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions
Hawaii Medical Center West - Physician Building91 2139fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 677-6787
Queen's Physician Office Building I1380 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 548-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Wei, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
- 1184678401
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wei speaks Chinese and Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods.