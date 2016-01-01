See All Urologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. David Wei, MD

Urology
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Wei, MD

Dr. David Wei, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Wei works at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wei's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 432-0000
    Urology Consultant LLC
    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 205, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Hawaii Medical Center West - Physician Building
    91 2139fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 677-6787
    Queen's Physician Office Building I
    1380 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 548-7788

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Testicular Cancer
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Wei, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Chinese and Tagalog
    • 1184678401
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    • University of Miami Hospital
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wei speaks Chinese and Tagalog.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

