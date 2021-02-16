See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. David Weinreich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Weinreich, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Weinreich, MD

Dr. David Weinreich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.

Dr. Weinreich works at Humana Physicians Group in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Weinreich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conviva Care Center Daytona
    731 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 257-1626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Atherosclerosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Atherosclerosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weinreich?

    Feb 16, 2021
    Excellent , answer questions, takes his time with the patient explains everything in peoples terms. Understanding,. You won't regret going to this Dr. doesn't treat you like a "five minute" process. Tammy is an excellent staff member, caring....
    Rita — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Weinreich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Weinreich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weinreich to family and friends

    Dr. Weinreich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weinreich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Weinreich, MD.

    About Dr. David Weinreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053372672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Weinreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinreich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinreich works at Humana Physicians Group in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weinreich’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Weinreich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.