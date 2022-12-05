See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. David Weinstein, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Weinstein works at UCF Health - East Orlando in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucf Health
    3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ucf Health
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Hypogonadism - Extrapyramidal Disorder Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Morphea
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194046144
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaratin Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
