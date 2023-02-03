Dr. David Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Weinstein, MD
Dr. David Weinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 325, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 623-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Ratings & Reviews
My PCP referred me to Dr. Weinstein for shoulder pain that occasionally radiates down arm into elbow and hand. The practice has three convenient locations, I chose the location off of Lake. While it is a busy office, wait time was minimal. The entire medical staff was attentive, efficient, and thorough, especially the discussion I had with Dr. Weinstein after an in office x-ray. I feel comfortable and confident in the initial diagnosis I received and treatment I will receive in the future.
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-New York Orthopaedic Hospital
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Colorado
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado State University
