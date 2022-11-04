Dr. David Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weinstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
Metro Atlanta Gastroenterology5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am over 60, and for my entire life I have had stomach problems. Dr. Weinstein immediately under the issue and recommended diet changes, and medication. He also referred me to an ENT for reflux. I feel so much better even 2 years later.
About Dr. David Weinstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1982751236
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
